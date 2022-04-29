Chair of PAC welcomes examination into An Bord Pleanála

Sinn Féin TD and Chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee, Brian Stanley, has welcomed Minister Darragh O’Brien’s announcement of an examination into allegations of conflicts of interest in An Bord Pleánala.

As Chairperson of PAC, Deputy Stanley has also announced that An Bord Pleanála has now been placed on the committee work programme for an appearance in the near future.

Teachta Stanley said:

“The matters raised regarding potential conflicts of interest at An Bord Pleánala are very serious and need to be scrutinised.

“The planning process of An Bord Pleanála has been questioned and it is very important that such allegations are thoroughly examined and any possible conflicts of interest that may have arisen are investigated.

“It is essential that An Bord Pleanála has the highest standards possible in its planning process, and that it is seen to uphold those standards.

“For those reasons, I welcome Minister O’Brien’s announcement that there will be an examination carried out by barrister Remy Farrell.

“The veracity of the allegations made are not proven at this point, however, instances like this underline the need for the Oireachtas to consider potential reforms of the operation and processes of An Bord Pleanála.

“As Chair of the Public Accounts Committee, I can confirm that An Bord Pleanála has been added to our work programme to come before the committee in the near future.

“There needs to be a review of the function of An Bord Pleanála with a focus on substantial reforms.”