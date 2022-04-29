MacManus contacts SFPA questioning potential Irish Protocol breach

MacManus contacts SFPA questioning potential Irish Protocol breach

Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus has called on the Sea-Fisheries Protection Agency (SFPA) to respect the spirit of the Good Friday Agreement and the Irish Protocol after it emerged that the Agency wrote to fish processors, based in Killybegs, to inform them that their in-factory weigh permits have been removed on the basis that “the SFPA remains of the view that the landing took place outside of Ireland”.

This is a serious threat to the viability of these businesses.

Speaking from Brussels MacManus said:

“Many people will be aware that due to the recent dispute between fishermen and fish producers with the SFPA at Killybegs, two fishing vessels were forced to land their catch in Derry for transportation to Killybegs rather than turn fish for human consumption into fish meal.”

“It has now emerged that the SFPA have sent a letter to fish processors, based in Killybegs to inform them that their in-factory weigh permits have been removed on the basis that “the SFPA remains of the view that the landing took place outside of Ireland”.

The Midlands Northwest MEP said, “I’m astonished by this decision of the SFPA and question whether it is in keeping with the Good Friday Agreement and the Irish Protocol”.

“As an MEP representing the border region of Ireland, I am well aware of the serious challenges Brexit could have caused to the freedom of movement and goods on the island on Ireland. That is why I continue to support the Irish Protocol, which protects the island of Ireland from an internal border dividing north and south.”

“I wrote to the SFPA today, urging them to liaise with relevant stakeholders to find a solution that maintains the spirit of the Irish Protocol and protects our already hard hit fishing and coastal communities.” ENDS