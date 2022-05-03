Best way to congratulate Katie Taylor is by providing "badly needed" facilities for Wicklow boxers - John Brady TD
Sinn Féin TD for Wicklow John Brady has congratulated Katie Taylor on her fantastic win in Madison Square Garden against Amanda Serrano, extending her unbeaten record to 21 wins and keeping hold of her WBC, WBA, IBF, and WBO titles.
Teachta Brady said the most fitting way to celebrate Katie locally is for Wicklow County Council and the government to provide suitable, permanent homes to the boxing clubs in the county that are currently without one.
Teachta Brady said:
“Firstly I want to add my voice to the chorus of voices congratulating Katie Taylor on her fantastic win in Madison Square Garden over the weekend.
"What Katie has achieved is breath-taking. She is not only a trailblazer for women in boxing and sport, she’s also a role model for so many girls and boys, showing that with hard work and determination you can achieve anything.
"Over the years many things have been done to mark Katies many achievements, including the establishment of the Katie Taylor Sports Scholarship. This is something I proposed a number of years ago to Wicklow County Council and it is now awarded annually to a young Wicklow sportsperson.
"While it’s understandable for people to want to put a statue up to mark the fantastic achievements of Katie Taylor, this was put to her team previously and I’d imagine because Katie is so humble it was something at this point she didn’t want to pursue.
"However, knowing Katie I’d say her preference would be for Wicklow County Council and the government to provide suitable, permanent accommodation to the boxing clubs in the area that currently have none.
"I believe that it’s absolutely crazy that we have homeless boxing clubs in the same county where the undisputed and undefeated champion of the world is from.
"We also need to see the legal squabble over the purpose-built boxing club in Bray Harbour ended and for the kids to be allowed back in, to follow in the footsteps of their hero.”