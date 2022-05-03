Sinn Féin motion provides solutions to rental crisis - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin TD has announced that Sinn Féin will use its Private Members time tomorrow to move a motion calling for action to end the crisis in the rental sector, including reducing rents and providing real security of tenure.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

“The rental system remains in crisis. The latest report from the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) indicates that rent increases for new tenancies grew by 9% state-wide in the last three months of 2021.

“The average monthly rent for a new tenancy in Dublin is now almost €2,000. Renting in Dublin has increased by 100% since 2011.

“Counties outside Dublin and the commuter belt are also feeling the squeeze. With many tenants in these counties unable to benefit from the limited protection provided by the rent pressure zone legislation.

“For example, the RTB data shows that rents have increased by 18% in Westmeath, 19% in Longford, 25% in Waterford and 25% in Roscommon, with average new rents state-wide at €1,415.

“The unsustainable rise in rents is accompanied by the shrinking in the number of affordable homes to rent as accidental landlords leave the market. This subsequently leads to a dramatic rise in the number of vacant possession notices to quit, which are now responsible for half of all evictions.

“This combination is leading to an increase in homelessness. The latest figures published by the Department of Housing last Friday show that we are now back to the levels of homelessness experienced before the Covid-19 ban on evictions introduced in 2020.

“The Sinn Féin motion that is being debated tomorrow evening outlines solutions to this ongoing crisis. We would ban rent increases for three years, for both new and existing tenancies.

“We would also introduce a refundable tax credit to put a month's rent back in every private renter's pocket. We would also dramatically scale up the delivery of affordable cost rental homes.

“In order to ensure greater security of tenure for renters, we would resource the RTB to properly enforce the government's rent regulations and we would introduce real tenancies of indefinite duration.”