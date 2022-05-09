Targets show government not serious about tackling the affordable housing crisis - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin Housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin TD has commented on the publication of the government’s affordable housing targets, which he obtained in response to a parliamentary question. The miserable targets show that the Minister for Housing is not serious about tackling the affordable housing crisis.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

“The information I received on the government’s affordable housing targets up to 2026 is truly depressing.

“Despite the Minister for Housing’s rhetoric about believing in home ownership. Between now and 2026 he is only funding a tiny amount of genuinely affordable homes to purchase.

“Dublin City is to get an average of just 423 affordable purchase homes a year. Cork City will get just 76 a year. Galway City fares even worse with just 30 a year.

“Commuter belt counties such as Kildare, under significant price pressure from Dublin, will only get 45 affordable purchase homes a year. While Wicklow and Meath will average around 30 affordable purchase homes per year.

“Meanwhile in Fingal, the Minister's own constituency, which is experiencing some of the most dramatic house price rises, will get just 196 affordable purchase homes a year.

"These targets show that the Government is not serious about tackling the affordable housing crisis.

“Instead, the Minister is doing what Fianna Fáil do best. They will give massive handouts to big developers to deliver overpriced homes, with the big losers being struggling home buyers and the taxpayer.

“We need at least 4,000 affordable purchase homes a year. The best way to deliver these homes is through Local Authorities and Approved Housing Bodies.”