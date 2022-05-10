‘Cancer patients need Executive up and running now’ – Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has said there is no time to waste in getting the Executive back up and running to tackle the needs of cancer patients suffering on growing waiting lists.

The party’s health spokesperson was speaking following a warning from the MacMillan Cancer Charity that the crisis is cancer services would deepen if there was not urgent action.

Colm Gildernew said:

“People on cancer waiting lists need an Executive back up and running now.

“MacMillan Cancer Support has said today that 82,000 people in the north are currently living with the disease and that these numbers are set to rise.

“They have called for urgent investment to tackle the crisis in cancer services as people waiting on critical interventions for cancer have no time for any more delay.

“The Executive should be restored immediately and the additional £1 billion for health proposed by Finance Minister Conor Murphy should be used to tackle the waiting lists and the crises in cancer and mental health services.

“We need to recruit more doctors and nurses and give the health minister the resources to do this now.

“This is about treating patients who are suffering and saving lives.

“It’s well past time for the DUP to end their boycott of the Executive and get back to work for people who need it most.”