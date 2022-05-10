MacManus Commends Work of Boyle Family Resource Centre
Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus has commended the team at Boyle Family Resource Centre for their work in supporting the local community. The Midlands North West representative was speaking after a recent visit to the resource centre alongside his Sinn Féin colleague Martin Kenny TD.
MEP MacManus said:
“I was delighted to visit Boyle Family Resource Centre recently. We had a very positive engagement with the staff there and I want to commend them for their fantastic work in supporting the local community in Boyle and surrounding areas.”
“Boyle FRC provide a wide range of supports and services to local people such as counselling, parent and family support, a food-cloud and a number of support groups to name but a few. They have a wide catchment area and as a result the Centre is extremely busy and supports thousands of people on a yearly basis.”
“This work is vital for addressing social exclusion, poverty, assisting marginalised groups and providing equal opportunities to all. It underlines the need for Boyle FRC and other community sector organisations to be protected and adequately resourced so that they can continue to provide these invaluable services. Sinn Féin will continue to highlight the need to support resource centres in Roscommon and across the State.” ENDS
Pictured at Boyle Family Resource Centre are (L-R): Chris MacManus MEP, Louise Moran, Emer McFadden, Martin Kenny TD