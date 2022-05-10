Pa Daly TD and Rose Conway-Walsh TD introduce pay transparency legislation

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Law Reform, Equality and Integration, Pa Daly TD, and Sinn Féin TD for Mayo, Rose Conway-Walsh, have today introduced legislation to require that jobs be advertised with details of an expected salary included.

Teachta Daly said:

“The Employment Equality (Pay Transparency) Bill 2022 Bill seeks to ensure pay transparency for roles advertised by business and public sector organisations. It relies on the provisions of the Employment Equality Acts 1998-2015, and specifically section 10, which places an obligation on persons to not publish or display an ad which discriminates or signals an intention to discriminate.

“Pay transparency is an important guarantor of equality and a means to close pay gaps, as workers who understand the remuneration on offer for a role are in a stronger place to negotiate or demand fair pay. Opacity in terms of pay enables discrimination, as women are prevented from making a case to be paid the same as colleagues. It also affects minorities who may be paid less than their colleagues and be victims of discrimination.”

Teachta Conway-Walsh said:

“The more transparency around wages the better for all workers as it can help them get a fairer deal from employers. Pay transparency is also an important tool for tackling the gender pay gap and other forms of pay related discrimination. This legislation is an important step in strengthening the position of workers in the job application process.”