Seanad to debate British ‘travel waiver’ requirement in Ireland - Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile

The Seanad will tomorrow debate a Sinn Féin motion condemning the British Government’s Nationality and Borders Bill and the requirement it places on non-Irish and non-British citizens to apply for an electronic travel visa when travelling from the South of Ireland into the North.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s debate, Sinn Féin’s Seanad Leader Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile said:

“The British Government’s Nationality and Borders Bill has serious implications for the free movement of non-Irish and non-British citizens throughout Ireland.

“It will impact tourists, students, workers and communities.

“Our Motion in the Seanad condemns the imposition of this electronic border in Ireland, seeks clarity on the enforcement and implementation of this regressive legislation and calls on the Irish government to mobilise international opposition, particularly in the US, to it.”