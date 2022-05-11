MacManus Commends Work of Sligo Family Resource Centre

Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus has commended the team at Sligo Family Resource Centre in for their work in supporting the local community. The Midlands North West representative was speaking after a recent visit to Sligo FRC.



MEP MacManus said:



“I was delighted to visit the Sligo Family Resource Centre recently. We had a very positive engagement with the staff there and I want to commend them for their fantastic work in supporting the local community.



“Sligo FRC provide a wide range of supports and services to local people such as family support, disabilitiy services, distributing food hampers to those in need through the EU FEAD programme and a number of support groups to name but a few. They have a very wide catchment area which covering Sligo County and parts of Leitrim and as a result the Centre is extremely busy and supports thousands of people on a yearly basis.”



“This work is vital for addressing social exclusion, poverty, assisting marginalised groups and providing equal opportunities to all. It underlines the need for Sligo FRC and other community sector organisations to be protected and adequately resourced so that they can continue to provide these invaluable services. Sinn Féin will continue to highlight the need to support resource centres in Sligo and across the State.” ENDS



Pictured at Sligo Family Resource Centre are (L-R): Cathy McGowan, Loretta McLoughlin, Aleksandra Tomal, Chris MacManus MEP, Elizabeth King



