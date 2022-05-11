Minister must widen scope of his review of An Bord Pleanala as new allegations emerge - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin Housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin TD has urged Minister O’Brien to now initiate a comprehensive review of operations at An Bord Pleanala (ABP). The call comes as new allegations have emerged which indicate that the problems at ABP may be broader than one individual.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

“The Minister is due to publish the terms of reference into his Senior Counsel review of allegations of a conflict of interest related to a board member at ABP.

“More allegations of potential impropriety have emerged from The Ditch online magazine. The latest revelations suggest that the problems at ABP appear to be broader than one individual.

“The crux of the allegations that appear today relate to planning inspectors’ reports being edited, in relation to a controversial development in Dublin 8, after input from senior board members at ABP.

“It is clear now that the Minister must take swift action and begin a comprehensive review of all operations at ABP.

“ABP must have the trust of the public if it is to do its job correctly and this trust is being eroded by every allegation emerging in the media.

“I have written to the Minister today urging him to take broaden the scope of his Senior Counsel review to examine not only the alleged conflicts of interest by Bord vice chair Paul Hyde, but all of the operations of the Bord and in particular of its Strategic Housing Development division."