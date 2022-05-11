O'Dowd welcomes business leaders calls for restoration of Executive

Sinn Féin MLA John O'Dowd has welcomed a call by business leaders calling for the restoration of the Executive.

Speaking following the call from business leaders, the Upper Bann MLA said:

“Businesses and workers need clarity and certainty at this time, not more political stunts and game-playing by the DUP and the Tory government.

“The responsibility for finding solutions to the Protocol lies with Boris Johnson and the EU, that dialogue must continue, but we cannot allow society and businesses to be held to ransom.

“Sinn Féin is committed to forming an Executive immediately; to support workers and families with the cost-of-living crisis; to invest an extra £1bn in health and to support businesses in taking advantage of the opportunities presented by the protocol.

“The DUP’s refusal to form an Executive is punishing businesses and workers and getting in the way of progress.

'They should join the rest of us, to get help out the door, and form the Executive.”