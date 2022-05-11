Archibald: Struggling workers and families need support, not uncertainty

The East Derry MLA said:

"The DUP must immediately drop its boycott of the institutions and get back into the Executive so we are in a position to take decisions to support struggling workers and families.

"The National Institute of Economic and Social Research has stated that 43,000 households in the north face food and energy costs which are higher than their income.

“Sinn Féin has a plan to give every household in the north £230, that money can go straight into people's pockets if we can form an Executive.

“Right now people across the north are worrying about how they will feed their families or heat their homes, addressing this must be the priority for an incoming Executive and attempts to delay or block the formation of an Executive are unforgivable.

“Sinn Féin and other parties were given a mandate to tackle the cost of living crisis and to put money into people’s pockets, this must be done without delay."