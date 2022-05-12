Latest Daft.ie rent report shows that renters continue to be hammered by unsustainable rent increases - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing, Eoin Ó Broin TD, has commented on the latest rental report from Daft.ie, which shows that rents are continuing to rise across the State.

Renters faced average rent increases of 11.7% in the first three months of 2022, compared to the same period last year. The average monthly asking rent in the first three months of 2022 was €1,567.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

"The latest Daft.ie rental report for the first three months of 2022 shows that the average asking rent is up 11.7% across the State.

"The report shows that twenty-two counties had double digit rent inflation.

"Rents are continuing to soar outside the Dublin area, with rents increasing by over 20% in Leitrim, Roscommon and Donegal.

"Double digit rent increases are not being accompanied by increases in wages and with the cost of living skyrocketing, workers and families will struggle to meet these rises.

"The government’s 2% rent cap is clearly not working.

"We need a ban on rent increases on all existing and new tenancies, and we need government to put money back in renters’ pockets through a refundable tax credit worth a month’s rent.

"Government must also accept that we need to see affordable cost rental housing delivered at scale - at least 4,000 units per year to meet affordable rental demand."