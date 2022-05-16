Johnson should stop standing in the way of Executive being formed - McDonald

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald has told the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that he is standing in the way of an Executive being formed and money being spent to fix the health service and deal with the cost-of-living crisis.

Speaking after the party leadership met with Boris Johnson today, Mary Lou McDonald said:

“It is just ten days since the election when people came out in large numbers and voted for politics to work. They voted for parties to work together. They voted for the Executive to start putting money in their pockets to help with the cost-of-living crisis. They voted to put £1 billion into the health service. They are being denied all of that by the DUP who are being supported by Boris Johnson.

“It’s become increasingly clear that Boris Johnsons actions are all part of a choreographed and disgraceful set of events designed to give cover to the DUP.

“That is not acceptable. Nobody has a veto on progress and the blocking of the Executive shouldn’t be tolerated for even one day longer.

“And to make matters worse, tomorrow, the man who negotiated the Protocol is going to introduce legislation to break the law and create further instability and undermine the Good Friday Agreement.

“The outcome of this month’s election must be respected, and we need to get the Executive formed without any further delay.”