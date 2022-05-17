‘Tories plan to break law while backing DUP block on Executive’ – Finucane

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has said while Boris Johnson’s Tories launch a plan to break the law, they continue to give cover to the DUP to block an Executive being formed to support workers and families.

Speaking from London, the North Belfast MP said:

“People voted to make politics work, to fix the health service and invest an extra £1 billion and they voted for an Executive to put money in their pockets to deal with the cost-of-living crisis.

“They did not vote for Boris Johnson and the Tory party to give cover to the DUP to hold society here back and block the formation of an Executive.

“We need an Executive up and running now, people should not have to wait a day longer. No one has a veto over progress.

“Today, the same British government that negotiated and agreed the Protocol has announced a plan to legislate to break international law and undermine the Good Friday Agreement.

“Businesses are benefiting from the huge opportunities afforded by the Protocol to create jobs and attract investment through unique access to the British and EU markets.

“The British government should stop creating further instability, end the threats to take unilateral action and work constructively with the EU in negotiations to find solutions to fix the problems.”