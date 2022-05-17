Time to regulate short-term letting platforms - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin TD has today introduced a bill at first stage in the Dáil that would see estate agents and platforms like Airbnb fined for advertising short-term lettings without planning permission.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

“The Short-Term Lettings Enforcement Bill 2022 strengthens the enforcement of the planning regulations for short-term lettings which were introduced almost three years ago.

“The bill would require estate agents and online platforms to only advertise properties that are compliant with the Planning and Development Act 2000 (exempted development) (no. 2) Regulations 2019.

“It would also allow for the issuing of spot fines to Airbnb and other providers who advertise non-compliant properties.

“Research conducted by the Times Ireland shows that Airbnb now outstrips long-term rental homes in every county.

“For example, in Dublin there are 2,704 properties advertised on Airbnb, but just 436 for long-term rental on Daft.ie.

“In Cork there are 1,419 properties on Airbnb but just 72 homes available to rent on Daft.ie.

“Further action is needed to regulate the short-term letting sector. My bill does not limit genuine peer to peer home sharing.

“However, stricter regulations are needed to ensure that the properties being advertised without exemptions or planning permission are removed from the short-term letting market and that there is a disincentive from doing so in the future.

“Requiring estate agents and online platforms to only advertise properties that are compliant with the planning regulations is therefore a reasonable request to make.

“Allowing the Minister to give local authorities the power to issue spot fines to short term lettings providers and estate agents that advertise non-compliant properties would act as further disincentive for advertising properties that are breaking the law.

“We hope to further debate this legislation during Private Members’ Time in the coming weeks.”