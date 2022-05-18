‘DUP should end Executive boycott and work to fix health service’ – Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has said an Executive must be formed to start fixing the health service and invest the extra £1 billion needed to tackle waiting lists and hire health workers.

The party’s health spokesperson called on the DUP to end its boycott of the Executive and get back to work.

Colm Gildernew said:

“We need an Executive up and running today so that we can start to fix the health service – that is the clear call from our health workers.

“To invest an extra £1 billion to tackle lengthy waiting lists, hire more doctors and nurses and fund vital cancer and mental health services.

“If the DUP are serious about making health a priority, they will end their boycott of the Executive and join with the rest of us who want to make politics work.

“Sinn Féin is ready to get down to business today to start investing in the health service and deliver the real change that people voted for.”