TASC Report showing cost of living crisis hitting low-income households hardest shows need for further Government action now - Claire Kerrane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Social Protection, Claire Kerrane TD, has said that workers and families cannot wait until the Budget in five months’ time for action on the growing cost of living crisis.

Speaking following the latest report by TASC, Teachta Kerrane said:

“The TASC Report to be published this morning is the latest evidence of the need for Government action on the growing cost of living crisis.

“The TASC Report concludes that given the significant increases in energy prices it is very likely that energy poverty has increased considerably in 2022.

“We know that 17.5% of households spent 10% or more on energy costs in 2020 - the very definition of energy poverty as per the Government’s now outdated ‘Strategy to combat Energy Poverty’.

“Interestingly, TASC also put the spotlight on potential profits made by energy providers and recommend the Government not only investigate this but also consider a possible tax on excess profits of providers.

“Today’s report comes ahead of the Cost of Living Coalition protest taking place outside the Dáil at 1pm today calling for action on the cost of living crisis.

“Workers and families clearly cannot wait for the October Budget.

“I again call on the Minister for Social Protection to establish a discretionary fund to support households with utility debt as energy prices continue to rise.

“We also need to see a mini Budget, proposals for which Sinn Féin outlined last February to address the cost of living crisis. Ordinary workers and families need support now. The government must stand up for people hit by the cost of living crisis, instead of ignoring this urgent and growing problem.”