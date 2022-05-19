Parks & Wildlife service CEO must be appointed via an open competition - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin TD has spoken on the strategic plan for renewal of the Parks and Wildlife Service in the Dáil this afternoon.

Teachta Ó Broin welcomed the new strategy, but raised concerns how the new CEO of the new enhanced service will be appointed.

The Dublin Mid-West TD said:

“I welcomed the opportunity to speak on the strategic plan for renewal of the Parks and Wildlife Service in the Dáil.

“It is important that the Parks and Wildlife Service has a plan and is fully resourced to operate as an enhanced service in both urban and rural areas.

“Therefore, whoever is appointed as the CEO of the Parks and Wildlife Service, in order to drive the reform agenda, must be appointed via an open competition through the Public Appointments Service.

“The State of the Global Climate report that was published yesterday by the World Meteorological Service painted a frightening picture of how we are failing to tackle the growing threat of climate change.

“Protecting our parks and wildlife and recovering our biodiversity loss to date are important steps that we must take in order to try and make a dent in this task.”