Gildernew welcomes review into waiting list communication

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has welcomed the start of a review into communication between health trusts and patients on waiting lists.

The party’s health spokesperson said:

“I welcome the start of this review – it’s important that patients who are on waiting lists are regularly informed and updated on their care.

“Sinn Féin are ready to get the Executive up and running now so that we can start to tackle waiting lists by investing an extra £1 billion over the next three years.

“If the DUP are serious about making health a priority and cutting waiting lists, they will end their boycott of the Executive and join with the rest of us who want to make politics work.”