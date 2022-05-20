DUP need to get back to work and form an Executive to deal with the cost-of-living crisis - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said the announcement of another PowerNI price hike is a blow for workers and families and called on the DUP to get back to work and form an Executive to deal with the cost-of-living crisis.

The party’s economy spokesperson said:

“The announcement of another 27.5% hike in PowerNI prices is yet another huge blow for people and will only add to the pressure they are facing.

“Workers and families are struggling. They need our help now, and we need an Executive up and running now to put £420 million in their pockets and deal with the cost-of-living crisis.

“The DUP need to stop blocking the formation of an Executive, so we can give people that help right away.

“The do-nothing approach of the British government must stop and they should increase taxes on big energy companies who are making a fortune from ordinary people now."