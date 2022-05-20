DUP must end Executive boycott to support children with autism- Sheehan

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has said the DUP should end its boycott of the Executive and get around the table now to ensure children with autism have support.

Responding to new figures from the Department of Health on the number of children diagnosed with autism over 10 years, the West Belfast MLA said:

“New figures from the Department of Health show that the number of children diagnosed with autism has quadrupled over a ten years.

“Many families already find it difficult to get support for their children and given the stark rise in numbers diagnosed, there will be even more pressure on special educational needs services in the coming years.

“That is why we urgently need an Executive up and running and Ministers in place to get on with the job of ensuring that children with autism have support.

“I would urge the DUP to end its boycott of the Executive, get back to work and get on with the job of delivering - that’s what people elected us to do.”