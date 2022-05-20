O’Neill and Sturgeon discuss cost of living and Executive formation

Sinn Féin AssemblyLeader Michelle O’Neill MLA met with Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon MSP at her Bute House residence in Edinburgh today.

Following their meeting, Michelle O’Neill said:

“I was delighted to visit Scotland today to meet Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, to discuss a number of shared priorities and to update her on political developments at Stormont.

“This included the cost-of-living crisis which is bearing down hard on workers and families, and the need for action by our administrations.

“We also discussed the need to ensure the Government in London protect people struggling with soaring costs where we don’t have the powers to act.

“I updated the First Minister on our recent elections, and the overwhelming demand from the electorate who have given the parties a mandate to get the Assembly and Executive up and running without further delay.

“The public want us to unlock the £420 million sitting in the Executive’s bank account to support households, and to agree a budget which will invest an extra £1 billion in our health service.”

Michelle O’Neill added:

“Both Scotland and the island of Ireland held membership of the EEC and EU from 1973.

“We enjoyed the enormous benefits of our membership until the north of Ireland and Scotland were dragged out of the EU as a result of the Tory Brexit without our consent, and against the democratically expressed wishes of our people.

“Six years on from the referendum the implications are being felt acutely. I had the opportunity to update the First Minister on the Protocol which gives us unique access to the EU single market and the world’s biggest trading bloc and how this is yielding benefits for business and our local economy.”

Michelle O’Neill continued:

“The historic bonds between Scotland and the island of Ireland go back centuries.

“We enjoy a long and enduring affinity, as close neighbours and good friends.

“Moving forward I am determined to strengthen the bond that ties us – politically, culturally and economically - so that our administrations can work together in our shared interests through strong intergovernmental relations.”