Kearney welcomes approval for major Ballyclare investment

Sinn Féin MLA Declan Kearney has welcomed Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd’s approval of a major investment programme in the urban infrastructure of Ballyclare and its hinterland.

The South Antrim MLA:

“I am delighted that Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has today announced approval for major development works designed to complement the Ballyclare Relief Road scheme in South Antrim.

“The approved scheme of works, including 699 new homes and public spaces, alongside a completion of the northern section of the Ballyclare Relief Road, will bring wide ranging benefits to Ballyclare and surrounding area.

“The improved roads scheme will improve journey times for commuters and provide much needed traffic relief for Ballyclare town centre. The proposed, extensive new homes development will bring economic growth opportunities to the area and deliver long term community benefits.

“I strongly welcome this major investment in South Antrim by the Infrastructure Minister and look forward to seeing its completion with the huge benefits which will certainly flow from it.”