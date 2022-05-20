Archibald urges Ulster University to rethink 100% pay deduction for workers taking action short of a strike

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has urged Ulster University to immediately rethink a 100% pay deduction for workers taking action short of a strike from Monday.

The party's economy spokesperson said:

"I am shocked to hear that Ulster University will deduct 100% pay from workers taking industrial action short of a strike.

“This response from the university is a setback to good industrial relations; workers must be able to act to uphold their rights.

"In effect this is financial punishment for industrial action.

"Universities are autonomous bodies but they are in receipt of public funding and should be accountable for ensuring fair employment practices and decent pay and conditions for workers.

"While the ongoing pension dispute is the subject of negotiation between Universities UK and the Universities and Colleges Union (UCU), the Vice Chancellors of our local universities should be using their influence to urge a fair outcome for university staff.

“I urge Ulster University to rethink the approach to this action immediately and work for a resolution that ensures staff are treated fairly and their rights upheld."