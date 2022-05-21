Immediate Government intervention required after bed closures in CAMHS - Mark Ward TD

Sinn Fein spokesperson on Mental Health Mark Ward TD has called for immediate Government intervention after the closure of 11 of the 23 beds in Linn Dara, Child and Adolescent Mental Health Unit in Cherry Orchard, Dublin.

Information Teachta Ward received has said that it is proposed that these beds will remain closed until September.

Teachta Ward said:

“I have received information from Psychiatric Nurses Association that 11 of the 23 beds CAMHS beds in Linn Dara have closed and that they are to remain closed until September.

“The Government must intervene immediately. Every available resource and effort must be put in to keep these beds open in Linn Dara.

“Linn Dara inpatient units provide services for children and adolescents with severe or complex mental illness requiring a combination of intense interventions and supervision that cannot be provided by community and outpatient services.

“The Maskey Report into the mistreatment of Children in CAMHS in South Kerry showed how critical it is that we have a fully functional children’s mental health service.

“This is not the first time the closure of beds has happened in Linn Dara, a similar incident occurred in 2017. It seems that Government have learned nothing.

“The closure of 50% of the CAMHS beds in Linn Dara from next week will create nothing short of a crisis for child and adolescent services in the Dublin region. It is now up to Minister Donnelly and Minister Butler to avert these bed closures.

“The reason being given for this decision to close the beds is because of nursing shortages. The nursing complement for the in-patient unit is 51, however at present, there are only 24 nurses employed for the unit - a shortage of 27 nurses

“I wrote to both the Minister for Health and the HSE last week looking for confirmation of this closure and a response to this crisis. I am still awaiting answers

“The Government must intervene immediately and get these critical beds re-opened."