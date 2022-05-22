Dáil to debate Sinn Féin legislation to get tough with Airbnb - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Legislation brought forward by Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin TD to fine estate agents and platforms like Airbnb who advertise properties without the appropriate planning permission or exemption will be debated in the Dáil on Tuesday.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

“The rental sector is in crisis, renters need a break and it is time to get tough with Airbnb.

“On Tuesday, the Dáil will debate the Short-Term Lettings Enforcement Bill 2022, which would strengthen the enforcement of the planning regulations for short-term lettings which were introduced almost three years ago.

“The bill would require estate agents and online platforms to only advertise properties that are compliant with the Planning and Development Act 2000 (exempted development) (no. 2) Regulations 2019.

“It would also allow for the issuing of spot fines to Airbnb and other providers who advertise non-compliant properties.

“Research last week conducted by the Times Ireland shows that Airbnb now outstrips long-term rental homes in every county.

“For example, in Dublin there are 2,704 properties advertised on Airbnb, but just 436 for long-term rental on Daft.ie.

“In Cork there are 1,419 properties on Airbnb but just 72 homes available to rent on Daft.ie.

“Further action is needed to regulate the short-term letting sector. My bill does not limit genuine peer to peer home sharing.

“However, stricter regulations are needed to ensure that the properties being advertised without exemptions or planning permission are removed from the short-term letting market and that there is a disincentive from doing so in the future.

“Requiring estate agents and online platforms to only advertise properties that are compliant with the planning regulations is therefore a reasonable request to make.

“Allowing the Minister to give local authorities the power to issue spot fines to short term lettings providers and estate agents that advertise non-compliant properties would act as further disincentive for advertising properties that are breaking the law.

“We look forward to debating this legislation during Private Members’ Time on Tuesday.”

The Short-term Lettings Enforcement Bill 2022 can be read here.