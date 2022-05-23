Minister must be honest about apartment prices under Croí Cónaithe scheme - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin Housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin TD has called on the Minister for Housing to be honest with people about the purchase price of apartments that will be delivered under the Croí Cónaithe scheme. He is quoting prices of €250,000, however a document circulated to developers, states differently.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

“The Minister for Housing is claiming that apartments will be available for people to buy under the Croí Cónaithe scheme for €250,000.

“However, according to an unpublished document that has been circulated between developers and the Housing Agency, the anticipated open market value of a one-bed apartment is €320,000, a two-bed at €390,000 and a three-bed at €445,000.

“Therefore, I do not know why the Minister is quoting a figure of €250,000.

“For example, a quick look online of new apartments for sale in Dublin City would indicate average prices of around €400,000 to €500,000.

“Therefore, it is deeply disingenuous for the Minster to claim otherwise, and it is not fair to raise the hopes of potential apartment buyers in this manner.

“We need affordable apartments for people to buy and to live in our cities and towns.

“This Croí Cónaithe scheme will not deliver genuinely affordable homes. It will just boost the coffers of developers.

The unpublished document is available here