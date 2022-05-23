Human Rights Commission report on Tory legacy plans ‘damning’ – Dillon

Sinn Féin Justice spokesperson Linda Dillon MLA said tonight that a report by the Human Rights Commission branding the British government legacy plans as ‘totally flawed’ is damning and a further recognition that the plans should be scrapped.

The Mid Ulster MLA said:

“Tonight’s report by the Human Rights Commission on the British government’s legacy plans is damning.

“The Commission has been very clear in their first analysis of the Legacy Bill that it is totally flawed and is incompatible with Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights and will breach the Human Rights Act.

“The Human Rights Commission have joined a long list of people who totally oppose these proposals including victims, their families, political parties and the Irish government.

“These latest proposals are effectively an amnesty through the back door for British state forces, their intelligence services and agents who murdered Irish citizens during the conflict. They should be scrapped.

“An agreement for truth, justice and reconciliation was reached in 2014 by the parties and both governments at Stormont House, it should be implemented in full.

“Sinn Féin will continue to stand with the families in their campaigns for truth and justice.”