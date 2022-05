Ní Chuilín condemns North Belfast shooting

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has said that local people are shocked after a man has been shot in a gun attack in the Westland Way area of North Belfast.

The North Belfast MLA said:

“The shooting of a man in Westland Way this morning was wrong, and I condemn it.

“There is absolutely no place for guns on our streets.

“I would appeal to anyone with information on this shooting to bring it forward to the PSNI.”