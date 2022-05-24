British government acting with ‘indecent haste’ to rush through flawed legacy legislation – Kelly

Sinn Féin Policing and Justice spokesperson Gerry Kelly has said the British government are acting with ‘indecent haste’ to rush through totally flawed legacy legislation against the wishes of victims and families and he called for the proposals to be scrapped.

Speaking ahead of demonstrations in Belfast and Derry today, Gerry Kelly said:

“There is an indecent haste by the British government to rush through legacy legislation that the Human Rights Commission has described as totally flawed.

“Brandon Lewis and the Tories are ignoring the voices of victims right across the community, their families, political parties, the Irish government and human rights organisations who totally oppose these proposals.

“This is simply about protecting and giving an amnesty through the backdoor to British state forces, intelligences services and agents who murdered Irish citizens during the conflict and riding roughshod over the needs of victims and families.

“These proposals should be binned, and the agreement signed up to by the two governments and political parties at Stormont House in 2014 must be fully implemented.

“Sinn Féin will continue to stand with the families in their campaigns for truth and justice.”