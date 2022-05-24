Disappointment at the announcement of proposed collective redundancy at PayPal - Paul Donnelly TD

Sinn Féin TD for Dublin West, Paul Donnelly, has expressed his disappointment at the announcement of the proposed collective redundancy at PayPal.

This decision will affect staff at the PayPal operation in Ballycoolin Business Park in Blanchardstown.

Teachta Donnelly said:

"I am calling on Government and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, to work with the affected staff to oversee that this process is voluntary, and that the workers affected receive their full entitlements.

"They must also be provided with offers of income support and options of further education and training.

"PayPal are an extremely wealthy and profitable company and must at all costs protect their staff and their workers' families, who rely on their income.

"This is bad news for Dublin 15 and I am committed to making representation to PayPal and the Government to ensure the remaining jobs at Ballycoolin are protected."