Every avenue must be explored to save PayPal jobs - Louise O'Reilly TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Workers' Rights Louise O’Reilly TD has said the announcement by PayPal that 307 jobs are under threat will come as a "huge shock to the workers, their families, and their communities".

The Dublin Fingal TD has called for adequate time to be allowed for consultation between PayPal and workers at the company, and has encouraged the Tánaiste to use every avenue at his disposal to save as many jobs as possible.

Speaking this afternoon, Teachta O’Reilly stated:

“The news that 307 jobs are under threat at online payment firm PayPal’s offices in Dublin and Dundalk will come as an incredible shock to the workers, their families, and their communities.

“It is important that the Tánaiste, as the Minister responsible for workers’ rights, puts himself at the disposal of the workers and the company, and that he uses every avenue at his disposal to try and save as many jobs as possible.

“While PayPal intend to pursue redundancies on a voluntary basis, it is important that adequate time is allowed for consultation between the company and workers.

“The process cannot be rushed, and workers and their representatives must be engaged with honesty and with respect. We cannot have a situation where workers are hurried into making rushed decisions."