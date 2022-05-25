Deep concern that PayPal job loses now appear to be compulsory not voluntary - Paul Donnelly TD

Sinn Féin TD for Dublin West Paul Donnelly has expressed deep concern that PayPal job losses now appear to be compulsory and not voluntary, as previously yesterday by both the Tánaiste and the company.

Teachta Donnelly said:

“Following the devastating news yesterday that 307 jobs are to be lost in PayPal, there was at least some comfort for employees that this was a voluntary process and that those who wished to move on would be facilitated.

“I have now received calls from worried workers in PayPal that this is not the case and the company is using a smoke and mirrors process to keep workers in the dark, and that the process is not open and transparent.

“There is deep concern that the company has already selected those who they want to sack.

“It was said to me that there were two Zoom meetings yesterday and that one was informed that there would be a process and that legal advice would be provided, and then there was another call in which employees were told that there was a previous call and those on that call were informed of the ‘redundancy process’.

“It appears that, far from being a voluntary redundancy process, that this will result in the loss of work for those who want to stay and those who wish to move on and take the redundancy will not be given the chance to leave the company with a financial package.

“I welcome the push by workers to establish a workers committee and representatives and I will assist them in any way we can.

“I am asking for PayPal management and the Tánaiste to immediately clarify the issue and to ensure that workers are free to organise a committee and spokespersons to represent them and that they allow an open and transparent process.”