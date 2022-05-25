DUP need to get back so work to tackle hospital waiting lists can begin - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has said that the DUP need to get back to work so that we can begin to tackle hospital waiting lists.

The Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA said:

"The DUP need to end their boycott of the Assembly, their actions are piling more pressure on families and on those who are languishing on hospital waiting lists.

"Today the Health Minister confirmed that without a three year budget it will become increasingly difficult to invest strategically in our health service.

'Sinn Féin stands ready to form an Executive that will invest an extra £1billion into health over the next three years - to tackle waiting lists, to recruit more doctors and nurses and to fund vital cancer and mental health services.

"The DUP need to stop blocking the formation of an Executive, so that we can get on with this work right away."