Sinn Féin submit Assembly recall motion to tackle cost of living - Sheehan

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has said an Executive must be formed now to put over £420 million in the pockets of workers and families.

The Sinn Féin Chief Whip confirmed that the party has tabled a motion to recall the Assembly in a bid to elect a Speaker and a First and deputy First Minister.

Pat Sheehan said:

“Sinn Féin has tabled a recall motion to elect a Speaker and put a First Minister and deputy First Minister in place to allow parties to get to work on behalf of the people.

“We need an Executive up and running to put over Ł420 million into people's pockets to help deal with the cost of living and support workers and families who are struggling.

“And to invest an extra £1 billion into the health service to reduce waiting lists, support cancer and mental health services, and recruit more doctors and nurses.

“The DUP need to stop blocking an Executive being formed, so that we can give workers and families that help right away. People want an Executive now.”