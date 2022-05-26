Government's refusal to introduce an Emergency Budget in response to the cost of living crisis is inexcusable - Pearse Doherty TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Finance Pearse Doherty TD has again called on the government to introduce an Emergency Budget in response to the cost of living crisis, which is causing unnecessary and deepening hardship for workers and families.

Speaking today, the Donegal TD said:

“Workers and families are continuing to struggle with a deepening cost of living crisis as the price of energy, food and other essentials continues to rise.

“For months, Sinn Féin have called on the government to introduce an Emergency Budget to protect households.

“The government’s refusal to act is inexcusable.

“Only last week, the Taoiseach again refused to rule out cost of living measures before October.

“This is as inflation reached over 7 percent last month and will climb even higher in the time ahead.

“That even the Tories in Britain have now responded to high inflation with greater urgency than this government is testament to how out of touch they are with the difficulties people are facing.

“We recognise that not everyone can be fully protected by every price increase - but the government can and must do more.

“Sinn Féin have been consistent in calling for an Emergency Budget that provides targeted and sensible measures.

“By reducing the cost of home heating oil, not increasing it.

“By increasing social welfare rates, which the government have disgracefully allowed to fall far behind the rate of rising prices.

“By introducing cost-of-living cash payments to lower and middle-income households.

“By reducing childcare costs and helping struggling renters with a refundable tax credit and a ban on rent increases.

“This government are failing to respond, and workers and families are paying the price."