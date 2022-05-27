'Incoming Executive must invest in proper services to support new mothers and their babies' - Flynn

Sinn Féin MLA Órlaithí Flynn has said an incoming Executive must invest in proper services to support new mothers and their babies.

The West Belfast MLA said:

“An inquest into the tragic and preventable death of a young woman in 2018 has highlighted the urgent need for new and accessible postnatal services for new mothers and their babies.

“The inquest heard of a number of failings within the system, and there is an obligation on those in power to act without delay so that no more families have to experience this heartache.

“We need to see the establishment of a properly staffed unit that provides support to mothers and their babies in what can often be a very challenging time and I will raise this with the health minister as a priority.

“This tragedy is another stark and devastating reminder of the issues that exist within our health service, we need an Executive urgently that can invest £1 billion in health over three years and ensure that families have access to support and treatments when required.

“I again urge the DUP to end its boycott of the Executive, get back to work and get on with the job of delivering - that’s what people elected us to do.”