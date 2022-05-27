Wrightbus contract example of protocol opportunities - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has welcomed news that Wrightbus has won a significant contract to supply 60 hydrogen-powered buses to German operator RVK.

The party's economy spokesperson said:

"It is great news for Wrightbus that it will supply 60 hydrogen-powered buses to the German operator RVK over the next two years.

"This shows the benefits of our continued ability to sell goods to the EU single market.

"This contract is also good news for the local businesses who supply Wrightbus.

"We now need the British Government to negotiate in good faith with the EU to ensure we continue to to maximise the opportunities of the protocol to attract investment, grow our local businesses and create more jobs and prosperity."