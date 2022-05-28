John Brady TD condemns Israeli refusal to reroute provocative march

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Foreign Affairs John Brady TD has condemned the decision of Israeli authorities to reject appeals from the US Administration to change the course of the planned Flag March, scheduled to take place tomorrow, Sunday, in Jerusalem.

The Flag March, which has been taking place for 30 years, is to celebrate Jerusalem day in the ancient city. It marks the Israeli victory in 1967, a highly controversial event, which is forced through the Muslim quarter, by flag waving and cheering Zionists, with the full approval of the Israeli government.

The Wicklow TD said:

“The decision by the Israeli government, which was ultimately taken at the highest level by the Prime Minister Naftali Bennet to reject a direct appeal by the Biden Administration to change the course of this provocative display of Zionist supremacy over their Arab neighbours, is a snub to international efforts to avoid an escalation of violence.

“Israeli authorities are fully aware of the potential for violence and have already ordered the mobilisation of security force reserves to bolster existing forces.

“This contentious march has incited violence in other years. Not just in Jerusalem, but in other cities across the Palestinian territories. Last year, clashes in Gaza between Hamas and Israeli forces resulted in a ten-day bombardment of the city by Israeli forces.

“The Flag March is seen as deeply provocative and offensive by Palestinians, particularly in the current atmosphere of tension, following several months of violence, and the Israeli attack on the Al Aqsa Mosque.

“I want to condemn the refusal of the Israeli government to refuse to reroute the march, which is typical of its high handed and oppressive treatment of Palestinians.”