‘Executive should be formed today’ – O’Neill

Sinn Féin First Minister Designate Michelle O’Neill has called for an Executive to be formed today and said the DUP’s stand-off is with the public, not the EU.

Speaking in the Assembly today, Michelle O’Neill said:

“I welcome the news that Wrightbus has secured a deal to supply 60 hydrogen buses to Germany over the next two years.

“This illustrates the benefits that our continued access to the EU single market is yielding for local business, our economy and jobs.

“All parties, but also the British government should respect the democratic outcome and now fully support the application of the Good Friday Agreement through power sharing and equality.

“The DUP stand-off is with the public, not the European Union.

“The stand-off is with those people crippled in pain waiting for treatment and surgery on the NHS and who voted for us to tackle the waiting lists by investing an extra £1 billion in health.

“We need an Executive in place to reduce waiting lists, hire more doctors and nurses and fund vital mental health and cancer services today.”