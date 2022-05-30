Sinn Féin announce motion to give urgent cost of living payment to workers and families - Claire Kerrane TD
Sinn Fein spokesperson on Social Protection, Claire Kerrane TD, has announced the party will bring forward a motion in the Dáil tomorrow to give an urgent payment to workers and families to tackle the cost of living crisis.
The announcement comes amid rising costs of food and groceries, which have seen bills rise again for households. It would deliver a payment of €100-200 to provide crucial support for people hit by spiralling costs. It is part of Sinn Féin's proposals for a package of measures to tackle the cost of living crisis including giving renters back a month's rent back in their pockets and cutting childcare costs by two thirds.
Speaking today, Teachta Kerrane said:
“The cost of living is out of control and families are under real financial pressure. Food costs are soaring, while people’s incomes are staying the same.
“No one should ever face the choice between putting food on the table or paying an essential bill. It should shame us all that people are under such pressure while the government fails to act. The government must act now to support ordinary workers and families.
“Sinn Féin will bring forward a motion in the Dáil tomorrow to deliver a cost of living payment to people. It would deliver €200 for every adult with an income less than €30,000 and €100 for every adult with an income between €30,000 and €60,000.
“This would give workers and families a much-needed break and put money into their pockets to tackle the cost of living crisis.
“Sinn Féin have put forward a range of solutions that would provide much-needed relief to people including putting a month of rent back into renters’ pockets, cutting childcare fees by two thirds, increasing the minimum wage and social welfare rates, and establishing a discretionary fund to assist households with utility debt. This would include relaxing the rules around Exceptional Needs Payments and re-introducing walk-in access to Community Welfare Officers. These steps would make a real difference to hard-pressed ordinary workers and families hit by the cost of living crisis. The government should back Sinn Féin's cost of living proposals without delay.
“I am urging all TDs to back our motion and ensure families get this much-needed support without delay. Of course government cannot protect everyone from every price increase, but they can do much, much more than they are currently doing. It’s time to help people who are under real financial pressure by backing Sinn Féin’s plan for a cost of living payment.”
The motion is available to view here