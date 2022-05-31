Sinn Féin welcomes 'Raise the Roof' campaign re-launch - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing, Eoin Ó Broin TD, has welcomed the re-launch of the 'Raise the Roof' housing campaign.

Deputy Ó Broin attended the launch of the campaign in Buswells Hotel in Dublin today.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

‘Today's re-launch of the 'Raise the Roof' housing campaign is to be welcomed. The housing crisis is getting worse. Homelessness is rising. Rents and house prices continue to spiral out of control. Social and affordable housing delivery are way below what is needed.

"It is clear that neither the Minister for Housing, nor the government, have the political will to introduce the kinds of policies that will reverse these trends. They continue to implement the same failed private sector led approach of the previous government.

"Raise the Roof is an important campaign. It offers people both hope and an active part is driving change in housing. I welcome the fact that the campaign is led by the Irish Congress of Trade Unions, the entire trade union movement, the housing and homelessness sector and housing rights activists.

"Sinn Féin fully endorse the campaign and will play an active part in the forthcoming series of public meetings. We need a mass movement of people focused on forcing government to abandon the policies that are causing the housing crisis.

"The alternatives are clear. Massive expansion of public housing to meet social and affordable housing need. Greater protections for renters to stop rent increases and reduce rents. Increased focus on homeless prevention, and measures to ensure that no section of society; whether Travellers, migrants or people with disabilities are left behind.

"Mass mobilisation by civil society supported by progressive politicians can force change. That is the lesson of Right to Water, Marriage Equality and Repeal. And so it must be with Raise the Roof. It is time government listened and their approach. Otherwise we will have to force a change of government to one that is serious about bringing an end to the housing crisis."