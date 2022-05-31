Government must move fast on right of audience ruling - Pa Daly TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Law Reform, Equality and Integration, Pa Daly TD, has today called on the Minister for Justice to address the implications of a High Court ruling which has stated that Court Presenters have no right of audience.

Teachta Daly said:

“The ruling in DPP v Davitt has profound implications for the functioning of the courts and the administration of justice. A right of audience was found by the High Court to be vested only in the individual Garda who initiated a prosecution.

“As a result, no Garda can now substitute in another member when a case is before a court. This will have the effect of removing Gardaí from their frontline duties and causing even greater delays in an overburdened court system.

“The government should have anticipated this coming and there are legislative solutions required as soon as possible to prevent policing and the courts from being affected.

“I have written to the Minister in relation to this matter and will examine avenues to legislate in this area through a Private Members bill. The whole area needs clarity but for now, the immediate issue must be dealt with swiftly.”