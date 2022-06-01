Gerry Kelly to raise ‘serious issues’ revealed on TV documentary with Chief Constable

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has said he will raise ‘serious issues’ revealed in a television documentary tonight with the PSNI Chief Constable.

The party’s Policing & Justice spokesperson said:

“I will be raising serious issues revealed in a television documentary tonight with the Chief Constable and at the upcoming meeting of the Policing Board.

“In particular I will be raising the need to protect and support whistle-blowers within the PSNI, as well as raising accusations made of misogyny and sectarianism.

“The type of culture described in the programme cannot be tolerated within any police service whose duty it is to protect citizens and to be representative of society as a whole.

“It’s vital for public confidence in policing that the PSNI is transparent, accountable and fair.”