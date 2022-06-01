Latest electricity price hike will hit struggling workers and families - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said the latest electricity price hike of 33% by Airtricity will hit workers and families hard and called on the DUP to get back to work and form an Executive to deal with the cost-of-living crisis.

The party’s economy spokesperson said:

“Airtricity electricity prices go up today by another 33% and this will hit people hard and only add to the pressure they are facing.

“Workers and families are struggling. They need our help now, they can’t wait for action while the power struggles at the heart of the British Tory party play out.

“We need an Executive up and running now to get the £435 million marooned in the Executive’s bank account out the door to help tackle the cost-of-living crisis.

“The easiest and quickest way to do that is to form an Executive.

“The DUP should work with the rest of us in an Executive to make politics work, tackle the cost of living crisis and the crisis in our health service."