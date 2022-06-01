No one should have to face online abuse - Dillon

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has said no one regardless of what they do should have to face online abuse and there is an onus on everyone to condemn it.

Linda Dillon said:

“People in public life are often targeted with online abuse, threats, harassment and intimidation but no matter how often it occurs it should never be tolerated.

“I am aware that colleagues and representatives from other parties have faced what is often vile, disgusting, and misogynistic abuse.

“No one, regardless of what they do, should be expected to put up with abuse.

“There is an onus on all of us public life, from across all parties to come together and to condemn it.

“Service providers also have a responsibility to make their platform a safer and less toxic space for everyone.

"I would also urge anyone who has received online abuse they should report it to the service provider and if it is anything of a more menacing nature it should be reported to the PSNI and the relevant authorities."