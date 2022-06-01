Clarity needs to be provided as doubts re-emerge about the future of Granard station – Deputy Sorca Clarke Sinn Féin TD for Longford Westmeath

Speaking today regarding an article in the Longford Leader (1June 2022) where Granard Municipal District Cathaoirleach Cllr Paraic Brady is reported

to have learned in recent days that Granard Garda Station is in line for downsizing as early as September 2022, Sinn Féin TD for Longford Westmeath Deputy Sorca Clarke, called for clarity at the earliest opportunity and has today written to the Minister for Justice requesting this clarification.

“The people of Granard and the surrounding area have been here before in 2013 when fears about a potential reduction in opening hours emerged that were later discounted by the Joint Policing Committee.

“I am calling for a statement from An Garda Siochana or Minister McEntee to provide clarity to the businesses and residents served by the Garda Station in Granard who are increasingly concerned about the erosion of their services.

“The midlands which has suffered the most job losses as a result of the transition from fossil fuels, with the sudden closure of the ESB plant in Lanesborough and the cessation of industrial peat harvesting across the region is also the area which has seen the lowest growth in employment according to the CSO figures released earlier this week.

“That is why towns like Granard and others like it across my constituency of Longford Westmeath are experiencing uncertainty like never before when it comes to their collective future.

“To compound that uncertainty and stress they are now fearful that the dismantling of existing services has begun.

“The people of Granard deserve better and I ask for clarification to be provided at the earliest possible opportunity.”