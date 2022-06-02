Latest ONS figures further evidence the protocol is working and creating jobs - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said the latest figures showing the north’s economy outperforming England, Scotland and Wales is more evidence that the protocol is working and creating jobs.

The party's economy spokesperson said:

“The latest figures from the Office of National Statistics in Britain for Quarter 3 of 2021 show that the north's economy has outperformed England, Scotland and Wales, and in fact all regions in Britain with the exception of London.

"It is clear that the protections of the protocol are benefitting our local economy.

"Our continued access to the EU single market as well as the British market has created opportunities for new investment and jobs.

"Those in political unionism who continue to rail against the protocol are ignoring these opportunities for our manufacturers, our retailers, businesses and workers.

"Businesses continue to call for the operation of the protocol to be made easier and for more focus on the opportunities.

“We now need the British government to genuinely engage in negotiations to find solutions to provide certainty and stability for business and wider society here."